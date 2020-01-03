Oppenheimer Lowers Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $96.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s previous close.

INCY has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte stock opened at $85.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.44. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $64.40 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 2,040 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $173,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,024,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 41,218 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $3,456,953.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,964.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,436 shares of company stock worth $11,391,310 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Incyte by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Incyte by 49.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 2.7% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Incyte by 6.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.