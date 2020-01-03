OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Now Covered by William Blair

Analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OPRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. OptimizeRx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OPRX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. 1,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,785. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.00. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.86 million, a PE ratio of 199.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.39.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. Research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, Director Gus D. Halas purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in OptimizeRx by 9.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 34.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 16.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 25.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.6% in the second quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

