Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Cut by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,022 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,243,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,267,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,596,000 after purchasing an additional 525,562 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,056,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $718,508,000 after buying an additional 46,448 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oracle by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,681,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $665,498,000 after buying an additional 785,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,834,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $596,234,000 after buying an additional 82,767 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL opened at $53.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $44.41 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,836 shares of company stock worth $1,065,140 in the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.09.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

