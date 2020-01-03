Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Reaches $0.21

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $691,847.00 and $64.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002922 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00058567 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00040572 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00590387 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00235707 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00083887 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001753 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

