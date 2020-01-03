OrganiGram Holdings Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.20 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.10 price target for the company. Finally, Beacon Securities lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

OGI opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $382.64 million and a P/E ratio of 38.83. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,872,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,144,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,437,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,944,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,326,000. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

