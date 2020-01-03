Origin Sport Price Reaches $0.0058 on Exchanges (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013672 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 54% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io.

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

