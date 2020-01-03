OTOCASH (OTO) Market Cap Hits $6.06 Million

OTOCASH (CURRENCY:OTO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One OTOCASH token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00003889 BTC on major exchanges including Altilly, Instant Bitex and Escodex. During the last seven days, OTOCASH has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. OTOCASH has a total market capitalization of $6.06 million and $18,366.00 worth of OTOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00039346 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000689 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000162 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About OTOCASH

OTOCASH (CRYPTO:OTO) is a token. OTOCASH’s total supply is 38,254,584 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,315,864 tokens. The official website for OTOCASH is www.otocash.io. OTOCASH’s official Twitter account is @otocashofficial. The Reddit community for OTOCASH is /r/otocash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OTOCASH

OTOCASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Instant Bitex and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OTOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OTOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OTOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

