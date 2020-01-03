Ouroboros Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, Ouroboros has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ouroboros has a market cap of $199,769.00 and approximately $15,677.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ouroboros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000649 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00186500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.22 or 0.01431116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024524 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00120574 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ouroboros Coin Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 11,729,543 coins and its circulating supply is 4,174,887 coins. Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en.

Ouroboros Coin Trading

Ouroboros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ouroboros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ouroboros using one of the exchanges listed above.

