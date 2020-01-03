Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ORCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.72.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $17.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Owl Rock Capital has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $19.19.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $188.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.82 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chris Temple acquired 10,500 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $183,225.00. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,641,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $8,005,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $21,663,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

