Own Price Hits $0.0183 on Major Exchanges (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Own token can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and DDEX. Own has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $386,092.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Own has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00186188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.53 or 0.01353534 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00120857 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Own Token Profile

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket. Own’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket. The official website for Own is weown.com. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Own Token Trading

Own can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

