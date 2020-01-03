OWNDATA (OWN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $310,269.00 and $27,307.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00049816 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00334538 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013631 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002994 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014671 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010280 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000095 BTC.

OWNDATA Token Profile

OWNDATA is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network.

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.