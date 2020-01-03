Oxycoin Price Tops $0.0001 (OXY)

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Oxycoin has a total market cap of $68,146.00 and $6.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Oxycoin has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036049 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000250 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Oxycoin Profile

Oxycoin (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 coins. Oxycoin’s official website is oxycoin.io. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxycoin’s official message board is medium.com/@oxycoin. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxycoin

Oxycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

