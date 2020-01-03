PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.48 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will post $5.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.67 billion and the lowest is $5.23 billion. PACCAR posted sales of $5.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year sales of $23.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.50 billion to $24.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.94 billion to $21.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.28.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $616,165.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,164.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary Lee Moore sold 39,695 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $3,009,277.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,462.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,949 shares of company stock worth $8,207,798. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 154.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after acquiring an additional 135,329 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $7,553,000. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 537,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after acquiring an additional 22,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $79.51 on Friday. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.57 and a 200-day moving average of $72.75.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

