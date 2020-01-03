PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, EVP Gary Lee Moore sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $3,009,277.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,462.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $615,769.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,949 shares of company stock worth $8,207,798. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 138.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 289,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,718,000 after purchasing an additional 168,004 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 9.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 9.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,599,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,585,000 after acquiring an additional 36,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $78.37. The stock had a trading volume of 450,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,257. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.57 and a 200 day moving average of $72.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.26. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

