Pakcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $163.00 (PAK)

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded up 1,205.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Pakcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, Pakcoin has traded up 1,206% against the US dollar. Pakcoin has a market cap of $194,731.00 and $163.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pakcoin Coin Profile

Pakcoin (CRYPTO:PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io.

Pakcoin Coin Trading

Pakcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

