PAL Network (PAL) Price Hits $0.0004

PAL Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, PAL Network has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. PAL Network has a total market cap of $194,172.00 and approximately $900.00 worth of PAL Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAL Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, DDEX, DEx.top and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PAL Network

PAL Network launched on January 11th, 2018. PAL Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,524,050 tokens. The Reddit community for PAL Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAL Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET. PAL Network’s official message board is medium.com/@policypalnet. PAL Network’s official website is www.pal.network.

PAL Network Token Trading

PAL Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, DDEX, DEx.top, Kyber Network, IDEX, DOBI trade, CoinBene and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAL Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAL Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAL Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

