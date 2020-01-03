Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

PTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 price target on Palatin Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded Palatin Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Shares of PTN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.78. 406,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,125. Palatin Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTN. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 594.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 50,326 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 24,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 269.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 63,921 shares during the last quarter.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.