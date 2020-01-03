Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PAF. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 17 ($0.22) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

LON PAF opened at GBX 12.27 ($0.16) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $236.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13. Pan African Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 14.70 ($0.19). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.86.

About Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. It operates through Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate, and Funding Company segments. The company primarily explores gold ores, platinum-group elements, and coal. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three mines, including Fairview, New Consort, and Sheba located in the Mpumalanga Province.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.