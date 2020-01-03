Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.21.

PAAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.20 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 339.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 25.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.74. The company had a trading volume of 50,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,724. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 60.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.11. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.02.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $352.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.87 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

