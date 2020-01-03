Pandacoin (PND) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $39.00

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Pandacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, Pandacoin has traded 79.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pandacoin has a total market cap of $704,396.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pandacoin Coin Profile

Pandacoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

