Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Raised to $75.00

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price objective upped by analysts at BTIG Research from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $62.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.41. Papa John’s Int’l has a 12 month low of $38.29 and a 12 month high of $65.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.88 and its 200 day moving average is $52.75.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $403.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.54 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $107,540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $102,216.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,134.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,200,552 shares of company stock worth $125,434,817 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 127,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 43,690 shares during the period. TFS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter valued at $3,464,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,398,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,161,000 after buying an additional 79,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

