Parachute 24 Hour Volume Hits $968.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Parachute token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $109,380.00 and $968.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 70.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,722,016 tokens. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.