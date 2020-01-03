Paragon Market Capitalization Tops $469,434.00 (PRG)

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Paragon has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Paragon has a market cap of $469,434.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paragon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Tidex and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paragon Token Profile

Paragon launched on August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,199 tokens. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paragon’s official website is paragoncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin, Tidex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

