ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Tops $0.74 on Top Exchanges

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00010194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $233,425.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00573891 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011610 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010786 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000233 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

