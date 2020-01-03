ParallelCoin Price Reaches $0.68 on Exchanges (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00009304 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $215,060.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00573499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011508 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010848 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000238 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

