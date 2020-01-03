Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

PRTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research set a $36.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 14,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $44,993.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,569.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,796 shares of company stock worth $123,528. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,602,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 501,177 shares during the period. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,233,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 749,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 279,475 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 131.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 165,448 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 94,096 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 31,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.71. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 505.07% and a negative return on equity of 5,327.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

