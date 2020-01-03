Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of Park Lawn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$31.50 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Park Lawn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.71.

TSE PLC traded up C$1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,695. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.07. The stock has a market cap of $858.87 million and a P/E ratio of 95.94. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$22.90 and a 52 week high of C$31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$66.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$67.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

