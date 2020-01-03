Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) PT Raised to C$34.50 at National Bank Financial

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised Park Lawn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.71.

TSE:PLC traded up C$1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 92,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.31. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$22.90 and a one year high of C$31.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.87 million and a P/E ratio of 95.94.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$66.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$67.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

