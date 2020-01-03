Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$30.00. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PLC. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$31.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Park Lawn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.71.

Park Lawn stock traded up C$1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$30.99. The company had a trading volume of 92,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$22.90 and a 52 week high of C$31.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.07. The firm has a market cap of $858.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.94.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$66.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$67.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Park Lawn will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

