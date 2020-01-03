Park National Corp OH Boosts Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 31.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after buying an additional 96,358 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Southern by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,200,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,096 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Southern by 9.4% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 141,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,864,899.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 123,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $7,642,986.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,836,040.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,223,787 shares of company stock worth $139,744,053 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Shares of SO opened at $62.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.66. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The stock has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Southern’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.