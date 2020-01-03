Park National Corp OH Cuts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,023 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Broadcom by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $322.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $230.33 and a 1-year high of $331.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $322.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.77.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total value of $5,788,600.00. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total transaction of $578,860.00. Insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $19,055,060 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

