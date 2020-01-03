Park National Corp OH Decreases Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,825,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,257,896,000 after purchasing an additional 146,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,015,000 after buying an additional 688,390 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 19,817.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,759,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $729,554,000 after buying an additional 5,730,572 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,346,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,592,000 after buying an additional 301,918 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,848,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,526 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $876,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $961,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,049 shares of company stock worth $37,930,655. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.38.

Shares of IR stock opened at $134.35 on Friday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $89.51 and a twelve month high of $138.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

