Park National Corp OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK stock opened at $90.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.05. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $82.46 and a 52-week high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

