Park National Corp OH Grows Stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,604 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,762 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,639,578 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $947,879,000 after purchasing an additional 446,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,346,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $585,686,000 after buying an additional 488,523 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,534,761 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,038,000 after buying an additional 90,670 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,361,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $119,186,000 after buying an additional 216,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,385,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $97,486,000 after buying an additional 639,957 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

NOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

NYSE NOV opened at $25.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -315.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.33.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 66.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $141,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,370.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.