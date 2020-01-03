Park National Corp OH Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44.4% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG stock opened at $1,367.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,331.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,227.95. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,014.07 and a 52 week high of $1,368.14. The company has a market cap of $921.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $495,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 887,711 shares of company stock worth $187,081,088 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,475.53.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

