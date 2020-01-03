Park National Corp OH Has $1.27 Million Position in Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 0.34% of Civista Bancshares worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 39.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 9.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the third quarter worth $6,148,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Civista Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $372.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $25.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.12 million. Analysts predict that Civista Bancshares Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Singer acquired 1,200 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $25,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,991.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

