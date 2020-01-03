Park National Corp OH Has $1.74 Million Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,788 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $14,703,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $145,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 349,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,170,939. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $48.23 on Friday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.19.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 35.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

