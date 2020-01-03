Park National Corp OH Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. ValuEngine cut Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.59.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $196.80 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $143.60 and a 52-week high of $211.46. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.44 and a 200-day moving average of $186.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.54%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

