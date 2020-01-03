Park National Corp OH Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,033 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 0.12% of First Merchants worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRME. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth $68,526,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in First Merchants during the third quarter worth about $21,324,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants during the second quarter worth about $20,495,000. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 166.5% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 665,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,061,000 after acquiring an additional 416,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,490,000 after acquiring an additional 258,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.07.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $111.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.87 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 29.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRME shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Merchants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

In other First Merchants news, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $92,227.50. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $205,554.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

