Park National Corp OH Has $84.35 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,868 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.3% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $84,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Microsoft from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.59.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $160.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $97.20 and a 52 week high of $160.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1,215.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,271,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

