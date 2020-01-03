Park National Corp OH Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.6% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $70,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 339.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total value of $14,081,682.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,507 shares in the company, valued at $19,528,088.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,444 shares of company stock worth $27,554,564. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.50.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $300.35 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $300.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1,324.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

