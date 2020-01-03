Park National Corp OH Lowers Position in Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 0.28% of Gorman-Rupp worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 389.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter worth about $203,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $985.49 million, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average is $33.92. Gorman-Rupp Co has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

In related news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $72,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

