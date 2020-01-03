Park National Corp OH Sells 18,873 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Park National Corp OH cut its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,926 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 18,873 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in BP were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in BP by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,611,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 3,772.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP by 1.5% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BP by 0.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 222,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Argus downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

BP opened at $38.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BP plc has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.47.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 billion. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. Equities analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.