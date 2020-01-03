Park National Corp OH Sells 6,138 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,814,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,501 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 8.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 243,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 17,946 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 5.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 198,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,145 shares during the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hansel E. Tookes II sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $70,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $29,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,312.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,690 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Corning and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Cross Research lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

GLW stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

