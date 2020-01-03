Park National Corp OH Trims Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 159.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth $2,276,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 265.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 56.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 138,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 50,128 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB opened at $135.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $107.44 and a 12-month high of $143.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

