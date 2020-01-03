Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) & Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) and Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Parke Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercantile Bank has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Parke Bancorp and Mercantile Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Mercantile Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Mercantile Bank has a consensus price target of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.61%. Given Mercantile Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mercantile Bank is more favorable than Parke Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Parke Bancorp and Mercantile Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parke Bancorp $65.28 million 4.05 $24.82 million N/A N/A Mercantile Bank $160.99 million 3.65 $42.02 million $2.53 14.20

Mercantile Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Parke Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Parke Bancorp and Mercantile Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parke Bancorp 36.47% 17.81% 1.89% Mercantile Bank 26.36% 11.39% 1.26%

Dividends

Parke Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Mercantile Bank pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Mercantile Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.7% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mercantile Bank beats Parke Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides debit cards, Internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through full-service offices in Northfield, New Jersey; Washington Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Galloway Township, New Jersey. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner occupied real estate, non-owner occupied real estate, and multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; repurchase agreements; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products, as well as operates and 40 automated teller machines. The company operates 46 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

