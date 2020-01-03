ParkinGo Market Cap Reaches $2.45 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $127.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00058567 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00083887 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001066 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00059220 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,321.02 or 0.99756741 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 71.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,088,188 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

