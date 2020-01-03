ParkinGo Price Down 14% Over Last 7 Days (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $253.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00058949 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00085024 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,261.65 or 0.99753866 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00055664 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 103.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000421 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,088,188 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

