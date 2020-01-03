Particl 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $26,615.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 39.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00009868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Bit-Z and LiteBit.eu. Particl has a total market capitalization of $5.84 million and $26,615.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Particl has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000995 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000295 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000189 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

