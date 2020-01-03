Patron (PAT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $792.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Patron has a market cap of $91,783.00 and approximately $792.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Patron has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Patron token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, LATOKEN, CoinBene and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Patron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00186303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.39 or 0.01402233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00121128 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Patron

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 386,148,625 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject.

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, YoBit, Exrates, HitBTC, CoinBene, IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.